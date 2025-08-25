NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Seadrill JV inks two contracts in Angola

Aug 25, 2025
Seadrill announced that Sonadrill, its joint venture with Sonangol, was awarded two contracts.

The West Gemini secured a contract with Sonangol Exploração & Produção for work in Angola with an estimated duration of 284 days, expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.

The Sonangol Libongos received an award from Azule Energy with an estimated firm term of 525 days, plus priced options beyond the initial term. The program is expected to commence offshore Angola in Q3 of 2025 in direct continuation of the current contract.

There are currently three drillships bareboat chartered into Sonadrill, a Seadrill-owned unit – the West Gemini – and two Sonangol-owned units, the Sonangol Libongos and Sonangol Quenguela.

