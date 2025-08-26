Innovating While Drilling®News

Saipem completes conversion of drilling unit to FPU

Aug 26, 2025
Saipem completed the conversion of the Scarabeo 5 semisubmersible drilling unit into a floating plant for the separation and boosting of hydrocarbons (Floating Production Unit - FPU).

Saipem completed the conversion of the Scarabeo 5 semisubmersible drilling unit into a floating plant for the separation and boosting of hydrocarbons (Floating Production Unit – FPU). The Scarabeo 5, built in Italy in the early 1990s, will serve as a control hub for the entire offshore development field of Eni’s Congo LNG Project.

The conversion of the Scarabeo 5 into an FPU is a milestone of the contract awarded to Saipem by Eni Congo in August 2023 as part of Eni’s Congo LNG Project, the country’s first natural gas liquefaction project. Saipem’s activities entailed the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and commissioning of the FPU to be installed offshore the coast of the Republic of Congo, northwest of the Djeno Terminal, at a depth of approximately 35 m.

