TotalEnergies announces first oil at Brazil’s Libra block

TotalEnergies announced first oil from the third development phase of the Mero field on the Libra block, located 180 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin.

Launched in August 2020, Mero-3 includes 15 wells connected to the Marechal Duque de Caxias FPSO, with a production capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day (boepd). Mero-3 has been designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, with reinjection of the associated gas into the reservoir and zero routine flaring.

With the start-up of Mero-3, the overall production capacity of Mero field will reach 590,000 boepd. An additional development phase of 180,000 boepd, Mero-4, is currently under construction, with a start-up expected in 2025. At full capacity, production from the Mero field is expected to represent over 100,000 boepd in TotalEnergies share.

Mero is a unitized field, operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with TotalEnergies (19.3%), Shell Brasil (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA) (3.5%) representing the Government in the non-contracted area.