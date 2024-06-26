Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

TotalEnergies acquires exploration license offshore São Tomé and Príncipe

Jun 26, 2024
TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to acquire a 60% interest and operatorship in Block STP02, offshore São Tomé and Príncipe, from the Agência Nacional do Petroléo de S. Tomé e Príncipe (ANP-STP). The remaining interest will be held by the existing license holders, Sonangol (30%) and ANP-STP (10%). The transaction is subject to final approvals from relevant authorities.

Located within an emerging basin, 37.2 miles off the coast of Príncipe, Block STP02 covers an area of 1,918 sq m. Block STP02 is adjacent to the Block STP01 license operated by TotalEnergies (55%) alongside Sonangol (30%) and ANP-STP (15%).

“Following the encouraging prospectivity interpreted on the 3D seismic data on adjacent Block STP01, TotalEnergies continues to progress its exploration effort in São Tomé and Príncipe by entering this promising license, thereby maintaining the optionality of the company’s portfolio”, said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President Exploration of TotalEnergies.

