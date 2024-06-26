Odfjell Technology to provide well services for Spain’s Viura Field

Odfjell Technology, an integrated supplier of well services technology and engineering solutions, has been awarded a contract for onshore activity by HEYCO Energy Group, which manages oil and gas exploration and development projects in the United States and Europe.

The contract will focus on the Viura Field in Northern Spain, where 85% of the country’s natural gas is produced. Odfjell Technology will supply two key services from its well services suite – tubular running services (TRS) and drilling tool rental – with the possibility of extending to well bore cleanup services.

These services will be delivered on up to three wells. Odfjell Technology’s TRS crew will deliver the casing running works.