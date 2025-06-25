People, Companies and Products

Chevron makes key upstream appointment

Jun 25, 2025
0 122 Less than a minute
Chevron makes key upstream appointment

Chevron appointed Javier La Rosa to look after some of its key upstream assets, based at the company’s Houston headquarters. As of 1 July, La Rosa will be president of base assets and emerging countries (BAEC) and will be responsible for the strategic leadership and overall performance.

The BAEC organization includes heavy oil assets in three areas including the Partitioned Zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the San Joaquin Valley in the US and Venezuela.

The organization will also be responsible for domestic gas assets in Bangladesh and Thailand, and non-operated joint ventures in the UK, Canada and China. In addition, it will look after countries with emerging assets, such as Egypt and Cyprus, and legacy assets such as Indonesia.

Jun 25, 2025
0 122 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Vallourec wins OCTG contract in Qatar

Jun 19, 2025

Baker Hughes to acquire Continental Disc Corporation

Jun 17, 2025
ADNOC Drilling Announces Appointment of Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi as CEO

ADNOC Drilling appoints Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi as CEO

Jun 17, 2025
DNO to acquire Sval Energi, quadruple North Sea output

DNO acquires Sval from HitecVision

Jun 13, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button