Chevron makes key upstream appointment

Chevron appointed Javier La Rosa to look after some of its key upstream assets, based at the company’s Houston headquarters. As of 1 July, La Rosa will be president of base assets and emerging countries (BAEC) and will be responsible for the strategic leadership and overall performance.

The BAEC organization includes heavy oil assets in three areas including the Partitioned Zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the San Joaquin Valley in the US and Venezuela.

The organization will also be responsible for domestic gas assets in Bangladesh and Thailand, and non-operated joint ventures in the UK, Canada and China. In addition, it will look after countries with emerging assets, such as Egypt and Cyprus, and legacy assets such as Indonesia.