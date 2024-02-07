Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

TotalEnergies acquires Vantage drillship in new joint venture

Feb 7, 2024
0 246 1 minute read

TotalEnergies and Vantage Drilling International have signed a binding agreement to create a new joint venture (JV), with TotalEnergies acquiring the Tungsten Explorer drillship from Vantage.

TotalEnergies will pay $199 million for a 75% interest, with Vantage owning the remaining 25%. Leveraging Vantage’s deep offshore drilling experience and longstanding collaboration with TotalEnergies, Vantage is set to operate the drillship for 10 years.

“TotalEnergies is pleased to enter into this agreement with Vantage to take shared ownership of a drillship, the Tungsten Explorer, which we already used in exploration and development activities in Namibia, Cyprus and Congo,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. “Through this innovative partnership, TotalEnergies will be able to hedge deep-offshore drilling costs: the JV will provide us with both value and flexibility.”

Feb 7, 2024
0 246 1 minute read

Related Articles

Neptune Energy Norge to drill Duva field offshore Norway

Feb 7, 2024

Deltic, Shell UK confirm contract with Valaris for Selene, Pensacola wells

Feb 6, 2024

AGR secures long-term services contract with Var Energi offshore Norway

Feb 6, 2024

Serica Energy to drill four wells in North Sea as 2024 production ramps up

Feb 5, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button