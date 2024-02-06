AGR secures long-term services contract with Var Energi offshore Norway

AGR was awarded a long-term contract for blowout and well control studies and associated services to Var Energi’s activities on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Under the framework agreement, it will provide services within blowout contingency planning, well control emergency response, casing magnetization service and general transient flow analyses.

The contract initially runs for five years, with options for two one-year extensions. Work will be delivered by AGR’s well control and blowout contingency Norwegian operation. Initially, the team will support a 7-well drilling campaign.

“Vår Energi has exciting plans offshore Norway, and the company has defined an ambition of being the safest operator on the Norwegian continental shelf,” stated Morten Haug Emilsen, Manager, Well Control, AGR. “Managing and mitigating risks associated with drilling and well control operations are obviously a key enabler for this. We look forward to contributing with our expertise to help Vår Energi reach its targets.”