Tethys Oil starts exploration well on Block 58 in Oman

Tethys Oil announced that drilling of the Kunooz-1 exploration well in the Fahd area on Block 58 onshore Oman has commenced. The well is planned to be drilled to a total depth of approximately 3,900 m, with drilling expected to last 45 days.

Kunooz-1 is being drilled into the Masirah Bay formation with the Nafun play carbonates Buah and Khufai as its primary targets at depths of approximately 3,500-m TVD and 3,800-m TVD, respectively. The well’s secondary target is the Ara/Birba carbonates at an approximate depth of 3,100-m TVD.

Kunooz-1 is Tethys Oil’s first exploration well on Block 58. The prospect on which the well is drilled is one of several identified on Block 58 in close proximation to well-established play fairway and infrastructure in neighboring Block 6.

Tethys Oil is the operator of Block 58 and holds a 100% interest through its wholly owned subsidiary Tethys Oil Qatbeet.