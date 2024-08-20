Hess seeks partner for Block 59 offshore Suriname

Hess, now the only party in Block 59 offshore Suriname after ExxonMobil and Equinor transferred their respective interests to Hess in July 2024, is looking for new partner(s). The block is located in the extreme northwest offshore Suriname, is approximately 4,400 sq km in size and lies in water depths of 2,000 m to 3,600 m.

The company wants to continue exploring Block 59 and has been given until July 2025 by Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname, the country’s national oil company, to attract a partner and then enter the next phase in the exploration period.

Staatsolie grants exploration, development and production rights to a foreign oil and gas company through production-sharing contracts.