Tenaris strengthens Black Sea presence with ultra-deepwater contracts

Tenaris was awarded two contracts by Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) for Phase 3 of the Sakarya Gas Project offshore Turkey in the Black Sea. The ultra-deepwater development is located in water depths of approximately 2,150 m about 170 km offshore Türkiye in the Black Sea.

As part of the scope, Tenaris will supply 10,000 tons of offshore drilling casing, including material coated with Dopeless technology, a mill-applied dry lubricant designed to simplify handling, eliminate traditional thread and storage compounds, and enhance operational reliability and safety.

Tenaris will also deliver 22,700 tons of seamless pipe for flowlines and a 62-km monoethylene glycol (MEG) pipeline, along with 87,800 tons of welded pipe for a 180-kilometer export pipeline. An additional 7,700 tons of pipe will be supplied for production risers, MEG risers and the export pipeline. A 1.2-km section of the export line will receive concrete weight coating to improve seabed stability.