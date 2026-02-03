Innovating While Drilling®News

Baker Hughes launches autonomous well construction solution

Feb 3, 2026
Baker Hughes launched the Kantori autonomous well construction solution, a unified digital service that provides intelligent operations and streamlined workflows across every stage of the well construction process.

Kantori combines artificial intelligence and physics-based models with real-time data analytics to continually optimize performance and enable automation across planning, execution and monitoring activities. This supports rapid decision making with limited human intervention, reducing nonproductive time and variability during well construction operations.

Kantori supports the well construction life cycle from connectivity and data integration to well planning and performance optimization. It is scalable by design and adapts to customer needs, whether for a single well or an entire field.

Corva, which provides real-time analytics and predictive intelligence, is integrated with Kantori for enhanced flexibility and control.

