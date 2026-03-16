NewsThe Offshore Frontier

PETRONAS discovers hydrocarbons at Barokah-1 well offshore East Java

Mar 16, 2026
0 598 1 minute read

PETRONAS made a hydrocarbon discovery at the Barokah-1 exploration well in the North Ketapang Production Sharing Contract (PSC) area offshore East Java, Indonesia.

The Barokah-1 well was spudded on 30 November 2025 and drilled to a true vertical depth subsea of 3,315.3 m. The discovery marks the first hydrocarbon find within the North Ketapang PSC.

Further studies will be carried out to evaluate the well results and assess the potential of the discovery.

PETRONAS operates the North Ketapang PSC with a 51% participating interest. Earthon North Ketapang holds a 34% interest and Pertamina holds the remaining 15%.

The discovery adds to ongoing upstream activity by PETRONAS offshore East Java, where the company also operates the Ketapang, North Madura II and Serpang PSCs. The company also operates the Bobara PSC offshore West Papua and holds participating interests in several PSCs onshore and offshore Sumatra, the Natuna Sea and eastern Indonesia.

Mar 16, 2026
0 598 1 minute read

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