BOEM advances second OBBBA offshore lease sales

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) released the Final Notice of Sale for Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 2 (BBG2), the second of 30 US Gulf of Mexico lease sales required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Public Law No: 119-21).

The lease sale directly supports Executive Order 14154, “Unleashing American Energy,” which directs federal agencies to accelerate offshore oil and gas development.

Lease Sale BBG2 proposes to offer approximately 15,066 unleased blocks covering about 80.4 million acres on the US Outer Continental Shelf. The blocks are located 3 to 231 mi offshore, spanning water depths from 9 ft to more than 11,100 ft.

The Outer Continental Shelf spans approximately 160 million acres and is estimated to contain 29.59 billion barrels of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil and 54.84 trillion cu ft of natural gas.