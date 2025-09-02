NewsThe Offshore Frontier

TechnipFMC awarded two contracts by Petrobras

Sep 2, 2025
TechnipFMC was awarded two subsea contracts by Petrobras for flexible pipe for use in multiple basins.

The first award is a contract to design, engineer and manufacture flexible gas injection risers. This solution will sustain reservoir pressure and enhance production efficiency through high-capacity gas re-injection in pre-salt formations in the Santos Basin.

The second award, which followed a competitive tender, is a contract to design, engineer and manufacture flexible risers and flowlines for deployment on assets in the Campos Basin.

