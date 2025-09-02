TechnipFMC awarded two contracts by Petrobras

TechnipFMC was awarded two subsea contracts by Petrobras for flexible pipe for use in multiple basins.

The first award is a contract to design, engineer and manufacture flexible gas injection risers. This solution will sustain reservoir pressure and enhance production efficiency through high-capacity gas re-injection in pre-salt formations in the Santos Basin.

The second award, which followed a competitive tender, is a contract to design, engineer and manufacture flexible risers and flowlines for deployment on assets in the Campos Basin.