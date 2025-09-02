TotalEnergies receives two offshore exploration permits in Nigeria

TotalEnergies and its partner South Atlantic Petroleum signed the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for the PPL 2000 and PPL 2001 exploration licenses offshore Nigeria, which were awarded following the 2024 Exploration Round organized by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

PPL 2000 & 2001, covering an area of approximately 2,000 sq km, are located in the prolific West Delta basin. The work program includes drilling one firm exploration well.