Prairie provides drilling operations update

Prairie provided an update on recent operational activities and its 2025 drilling and completion schedule.

The company has completed and turned in line (TIL) to sales nine wells at the Opal/Coalbank Pad that were acquired as Drilled and Uncompleted (DUC) locations from the Bayswater transaction. Initial results have met or exceeded expectations, with an average initial production rate over the first 30 days (IP30) of approximately 525 boepd per well (two-stream, gross).

At the Rusch Pad, Prairie has finished the drilling, completion and drill-out operations on 11 wells, which are now in the process of being turned to sales. These wells targeted multiple horizons, including the Niobrara A, B and C zones as well as the Codell formation. The company will closely monitor initial flowback results and expects these wells to meaningfully contribute to production growth in the second half of 2025.

Prairie has finished drilling at the Noble Pad and is completing four 2-mile U-turn wells and three 1-mile lateral wells. These are the company’s first U-turn wells, designed to target two benches of the Niobrara within a single wellbore, delivering significant cost efficiencies compared to traditional 1-mile laterals. The pad is currently in the drill-out phase with first production expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

With a Precision rig, Prairie is currently drilling to total depth the second of six 2-mile initial occupation wells across the Niobrara and Codell formations at the Simpson Pad. Completions and takeaway are expected to be finalized in Q4 2025.