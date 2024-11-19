Tax reform, permitting policy could lead to shift in US oil and gas production post-2025

The 2024 US presidential election will likely have a significant impact on oil and gas activity over the next few years, with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump promising a range of policies aimed at bolstering US domestic production. In this interview with DC from the 2024 IADC Annual General Meeting in San Antonio on 14 November, Tyler Nelson, Principal at Cornerstone Government Affairs, discussed how these proposed policies – including tax reform and permitting reform for accessing public lands – will affect the industry. He also spoke about what the Trump administration’s efforts to lower oil and gas prices could mean for the industry.