Remanufactured parts provide notable cost savings for ADES in Middle East operations

Remanufacturing, or the process of restoring components at the end of their lives to like-new condition for reuse, has shown proven benefits for drillers, including lowering costs by minimizing the need for raw materials. ADES, which has partnered with Caterpillar Oil and Gas on remanufactured parts for various operations in the Middle East, has reported significant savings on costs. Speaking to DC from the 2024 ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi on 5 November, Mohamed Saad, Asset Management VP at ADES, talked about how the use of remanufactured parts supports ADES’ overall operations strategy and the results ADES has seen incorporating remanufactured parts into its operations. Additionally, Thiago Palhares, Global Aftermarket Growth Manager at Cat Oil and Gas, discussed how E&Ps and drillers can benefit from using remanufactured parts, as well as why the circular economy generated by consuming previously used materials is good for the industry.