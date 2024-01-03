Talos Energy begins production at Lime Rock and Venice GOM discoveries

Talos Energy has successfully started oil and natural gas production at Talos’s Lime Rock and Venice discoveries, located near its Ram Powell platform in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Lime Rock and Venice wells were brought safely online in late December 2023 and have achieved an initial combined gross production rate of over 18,500 BOED, averaging about 45% oil and 55% liquids. The estimated combined gross ultimate recoverable resources of these two discoveries are approximately 20 to 30 million BOE.

The Lime Rock prospect was acquired in Lease Sale 256 in November 2020 and is approximately seven miles from the Ram Powell facility. The Venice prospect was identified within the existing Ram Powell unit acreage approximately three miles from the Ram Powell facility.

“The safe start-up of Lime Rock and Venice in less than 12 months is an extraordinary achievement by our operations team, which included new subsea installation and facility upgrade work. These prospects exemplify our strategy of utilizing purchased infrastructure and seismic imaging technology expertise to identify new and valuable investment opportunities to grow reserves and production to meet growing energy demand,” stated Talos President and CEO Timothy S. Duncan.