Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Turkey

Aug 28, 2025
Subsea7 was awarded a ontract by Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC). The project was awarded for the development of phase 3 of the Sakarya field development in the Black Sea, offshore Turkey.

Subsea7’s scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF). Project management and engineering will start immediately and will be managed by the Subsea7 office in Istanbul, Turkey.

