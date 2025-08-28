ADX updates its Upper Austria exploration prospect inventory

ADX Energy provided an update of its Upper Austria exploration prospect inventory, which includes 24 drillable prospects across the ADX-AT-I and ADX-AT-II permits in Upper Austria grouped under five different play types.

The most impactful addition to the inventory for ADX in the near term is the three Shallow Gas Play prospects in newly varied ADX-AT-II license. The drilling of the first of three shallow gas prospects will be the GOLD-1 well in Q1 2026. Ongoing mapping work is expected to yield further Shallow Gas Play prospects in the recently varied ADX-AT-I license areas.

The Near Field Oil Play (Anshof) prospects contribute a total aggregated mean prospective resource of 15 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) to the Prospect Inventory.

The biggest impact on resource volumes in the inventory is the removal of the Welchau prospect from the Welchau Carbonate Play. Welchau-1 was drilled in March 2024 and is no longer a prospect. The pre-drill best case prospective resource estimate for Welchau was 134 million boe. Well testing is suspended due to an environmental objection which is yet to be determined by the State Administrative Court of Upper Austria.

Ongoing technical study work regarding Welchau-1, as well as the potential of the Welchau Carbonate play incorporating the results of Welchau-1, has resulted in the maturation of the Welchau Deep gas prospect and the Rossberg oil prospect.

Welchau Deep is considered a gas prospect due to its expected hydrocarbon charge from the same proven migration pathways as the nearby Molln-1 gas condensate discovery. Welchau Deep can be drilled by deepening the Welchau-1 well, making it an attractive prospect. Further resources updates in relation to the extensive and high impact Welchau Carbonate Play are ongoing.

The Sub-Flysch Play located in the southern part of the ADX-AT-I permit is a highly prospective, yet an under explored area below an over thrust belt which affects seismic imaging. The play is expected to be enhanced and derisked by an ongoing program of 3D seismic reprocessing.