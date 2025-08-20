Talos announces drilling results at Daenerys, expects to spud in 2026

Talos Energy announced successful drilling results at the Daenerys exploration prospect located in the US Gulf of Mexico Walker Ridge blocks 106, 107, 150, and 151.

The discovery well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 33,228 ft using the West Vela deepwater drillship and encountered oil pay in multiple high-quality, sub-salt Miocene sands. A comprehensive wireline program was conducted, acquiring core, fluid and log data to evaluate the reservoir.

The well was drilled approximately 12 days ahead of schedule and delivered approximately $16 million under budget. Planning is underway for an appraisal well to further define the discovered resource. The discovery well has been temporarily suspended to preserve its future use.

Talos President and CEO Paul Goodfellow stated, “We believe these results support Talos’s pre-drill resource assumptions. We are now working closely with our partners to design an appraisal program that will further delineate this exciting discovery. We anticipate spudding the appraisal well in Q2 of 2026.”