New contracts, extensions signed for four Stena Drilling rigs

Aug 13, 2025
The Stena Carron drillship. (Source: Stena Drilling)

Stena Drilling provided an update on the contract status across its fleet. As previously reported, Stena Carron is now committed throughout 2026, with further options to extend beyond this. Also, Stena DrillMAX is forecast to have commitments for the remainder of 2025, with options into 2026.

Stena IceMAX has secured a four-well firm campaign in Egypt for an undisclosed operator, scheduled to commence in February 2026. The estimated duration of this campaign is approximately 190 days. Additional options are available for the unit in Egypt with the same operator beyond the firm scope.

Stena Don has secured a four-well firm program for an undisclosed operator in the UK, starting in February 2026. The campaign is expected to last around 10 months, with up to 24 months of options (four periods of six months each) beyond this. If all options are exercised, Stena Don will remain employed through to the end of 2028.

