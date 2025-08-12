Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsOnshore AdvancesVideos

H&P deploys FlexRobotics on Permian rig

Aug 12, 2025
0 569 1 minute read

In August 2025, H&P deployed Rig 618 to the Permian Basin for a planned spud at the end of the month. The rig was recently installed with the company’s FlexRobotics package, which utilizes robotic arms integrated with an automation application to handle a broad range of rig floor tasks in place of a human, including pipe handling and doping. It is the first rig in the company to commercially deploy with the package and the first rig in the Lower 48 to operate with an industrial robotics package, according to the company.

In this interview shot from Rig 618 prior to its deployment, Todd Fox, Director – Project Management at H&P, and Andrew Rose, Principle Project Engineer at H&P, discussed the implementation of the robotics package and what H&P hopes to accomplish with automation on the rig. They also spoke about the value human rig crews will continue to play even as automated systems become more prevalent in their operations.

Look out for our feature in the September/October 2025 print/digital edition of DC discussing the genesis of the H&P robotics project and the development of the robotic arms.

NOTE: The rig floor and surrounding area and equipment were shut down and in a safe state during the video; therefore, safety glasses were not required during the interviews.

Aug 12, 2025
0 569 1 minute read

Related Articles

Vantage Drilling completes sale of the Tungsten Explorer

Vantage sells Tungsten Explorer to JV with TotalEnergies

Aug 12, 2025
Halliburton advances Summit Knowledge digital ecosystem with SK Well Pages

Halliburton advances Summit Knowledge digital ecosystem with SK Well Pages

Aug 12, 2025
Berry drills 3-milers in Uinta, cuts costs by $500,000 per well

Berry drills 3-milers in Uinta, cuts costs by $500,000 per well

Aug 12, 2025
Expro Marks Major Milestone in International Expansion with First Fully Remote Five-Plug Cementing Operation in Saudi Arabia

Expro delivers remote five-plug cementing operation, Saudi Arabia

Aug 11, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button