Drilling rig chartered by Petrobras arrives in Amapá

The NS-42 drilling rig, chartered by Petrobras, arrived at block FZA-M-59 in the deep waters of Amapá on 18 August. The vessel will be used during a Pre-Operational Assessment (APO) scheduled to begin on 24 August. The APO is the final stage of the environmental licensing process for drilling in offshore block FZA-M-59, located 175 km off the coast of Amapá and more than 500 km from the mouth of the Amazon River.

During the exercise, Ibama will evaluate Petrobras’ compliance with the actions outlined in the Wildlife Protection and Response Plans and the Emergency Plan. Through a simulated accident response, the agency will evaluate aspects such as equipment efficiency, agility, compliance with scheduled wildlife response times and communication with authorities and stakeholders.

The exercise will involve more than 400 people and will rely on logistical resources such as large vessels, helicopters and the NS-42 drilling rig itself, which will be positioned at the well site. Through the APO, Petrobras will be able to demonstrate its ability to act promptly and will be eligible to receive a drilling license for the well.

This procedure is similar to the one carried out in 2023 in the offshore Rio Grande do Norte region, prior to the granting of drilling licenses for the Pitu Oeste and Anhangá wells.