Enventure deploys SET expandable liner hanger for Williston Basin operator

Enventure Global Technology deployed its 4-1/2 in x 7 in, 32 ppf SET Expandable Liner Hanger system with a 16,150 ft x 4-1/2 in, 13.5 ppf conventional liner for an independent oil and gas operator in the Williston Basin.

The liner hanger system was engineered to address complex downhole environments in a variety of well conditions and can integrate with conventional completion programs. The SET’s no-moving-parts design eliminates the common mechanical failure points seen in traditional hanger systems, while eliminating the possibility of premature release of the liner during deployment. Its high torque and rotational capability assist in extended-reach applications and challenging directional profiles.