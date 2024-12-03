Springfield E&P completes appraisal of Afina well offshore Ghana

Springfield E&P and its partners have completed appraisal well test activity of the Afina discovery by a re-entry of the well.

Afina-1x, drilled in 2019, is located at a water depth of 1,030 m and was drilled to a total depth of 4,085 m. It encountered light oil with a gross thickness of 65 m, with 50 m light net oil pay in good quality Cenomanian sandstones. The secondary target drilled at the edge of the structure and contained in Turonian age sands encountered 10 m of hydrocarbon-bearing sands consisting of gas/condensate.

The Afina-1x Drill Stem Test (DST) carried out on the Cenomanian sandstone flowed at a maximum rate of 4500 barrels of oil per day (bopd), confirming good reservoir productivity on the upper end of pre-test expectations. Pressure transient analysis also indicates reservoir pressure depletion at the reservoir level as compared to 2019 pressures indicating depletion through production.

A mini-DST conducted on the Turonian sandstone confirmed the presence of gas/condensate and indicated an estimated flow rate potential of up to 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). Pressure transient analysis from this reservoir showed the pressures consistent with the pressures collected in 2019.