Sintana finishes second campaign in Namibia’s Orange Basin

As part of a second campaign on blocks 2813A and 2814B, located in Namibia’s Orange Basin, Sintana Energy announced that the PEL 83 Joint Venture partners have drilled, cored and logged the Mopane-1A appraisal well, which spud on 23 October and completed drilling on 28 November.

Mopane well 1A encountered light oil and gas-condensate in high quality reservoir-bearing sands, once again indicating good porosities, high permeabilities, and high pressures, as well as low oil viscosity characteristics with minimum CO2 and no H2S concentrations.

Together with the Mopane-1X and Mopane-2X findings, this appraisal well confirms the extension and quality of AVO-1. The partners will continue to analyze and integrate all newly acquired data while progressing with the upcoming activities, which include additional exploration and appraisal wells and a high-resolution proprietary 3D seismic campaign set to start in December 2024.

This second campaign builds off an initial two well program completed in Q2 2024, the results of which included the discovery and appraisal of AVO-1 and others. This second campaign is intended to provide additional insights into the scope and quality of the Mopane complex.

The blocks are governed by Petroleum Exploration License 83 (PEL 83), which is operated by a subsidiary of Galp Energia of Portugal. Sintana maintains an indirect 49% interest in Custos Energy, which holds a 10% working interest in PEL 83. NAMCOR, the National Petroleum Company of Namibia, also maintains a 10% working interest.