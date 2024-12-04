CNOOC brings Jinzhou 23-2 project on-stream

CNOOC announced that Jinzhou 23-2 Oilfield Development Project has started production.

The project is located in the northern part of the Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 13 m. The main production facilities include two new central processing platforms. A total of 67 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 65 production wells and 2 water source wells. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027. The oil property is heavy crude.

The Jinzhou 23-2 oilfield development project is the first multi-layer heavy oil thermal recovery project offshore China. The project adopts the method of “steam stimulation+chemical auxiliary steam flooding” to reduce the viscosity of crude oil, thus effectively improving the utilization of reserves in offshore heavy oil fields.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.