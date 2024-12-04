NewsThe Offshore Frontier

CNOOC brings Jinzhou 23-2 project on-stream

Dec 4, 2024
0 245 1 minute read
Photo credit: CNOOC

CNOOC announced that Jinzhou 23-2 Oilfield Development Project has started production.

The project is located in the northern part of the Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 13 m. The main production facilities include two new central processing platforms. A total of 67 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 65 production wells and 2 water source wells. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027. The oil property is heavy crude.

The Jinzhou 23-2 oilfield development project is the first multi-layer heavy oil thermal recovery project offshore China. The project adopts the method of “steam stimulation+chemical auxiliary steam flooding” to reduce the viscosity of crude oil, thus effectively improving the utilization of reserves in offshore heavy oil fields.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.

Dec 4, 2024
0 245 1 minute read

Related Articles

Springfield E&P completes appraisal of Afina well offshore Ghana

Springfield E&P completes appraisal of Afina well offshore Ghana

Dec 3, 2024
sintana namibia orange basin

Sintana finishes second campaign in Namibia’s Orange Basin

Dec 3, 2024
OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom, NewMed Energy to explore Bulgarian offshore block

Dec 3, 2024
Trillion Energy SASB Turkey

Trillion Energy re-completes wells in VS program

Dec 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button