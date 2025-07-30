Innovating While Drilling®News

SLB launches OnWave autonomous logging platform

Jul 30, 2025
SLB introduced its OnWave autonomous logging platform that enables more efficient and reliable acquisition of formation evaluation measurements in any well condition.

OnWave autonomously acquires multiple, high-fidelity measurements downhole, without the need of a wireline unit and wireline cable. The cable-free design takes less than half the time to deploy compared with conventional wireline platforms, while enabling drill pipe rotation and mud circulation during logging operations, to enhance well safety and minimize stuck pipe events.

Deployable in any well trajectory without the need for an onsite SLB crew, the OnWave platform executes tasks downhole that would typically be performed manually by engineers at surface, including borehole measurement acquisition and data quality checks. It also verifies the tool’s position and functionality downhole through constant communication with surface. This assures confidence in the data acquisition quality and avoids remedial logging runs.

