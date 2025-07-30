Innovating While Drilling®News

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp to drive offshore innovation

Jul 30, 2025
Kongsberg Maritime and Noble Corporation forge strategic alliance to drive offshore innovation

Kongsberg Martitime signed a Development Program Framework Agreement with Noble Corp, for the co-development of advanced marine technologies for the offshore drilling sector.

This long-term strategic partnership will focus on the joint development, piloting and commercialization of innovative solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, risk assessment and sustainability in offshore operations. The first pilot project under this agreement will be launched later this year on the drillship Noble Sam Croft.

