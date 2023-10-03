SLB launches carbon storage screening and ranking solution

SLB launched its carbon storage screening and ranking solution, which the company says will increase confidence in site selection decisions based on scientific analysis of the long-term integrity and economic potential of an asset. The solution helps customers avoid suboptimal storage sites with risk factors that can waste valuable time and resources as well as decrease the probability of a carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project reaching final investment decision (FID).

“CCUS is one of the most immediate opportunities to reduce emissions, but it must scale up by 100–200 times in less than three decades to have the expected impact on global net zero ambitions,” said Frederik Majkut, Senior VPof Carbon Solutions for SLB’s New Energy business. “Ensuring that a storage site is both safer and economical is crucial for the speed, scale and investment needed to meaningfully drive CCUS growth for a low carbon energy ecosystem.”

The screening and ranking solution uses both technical and nontechnical data to provide a detailed assessment of the capacity and economic viability of storage sites while identifying potential risks. SLB uses proprietary tools, augmented by advanced digitally-enabled workflows, to provide a fast, traceable and consistent process to validate the data, with an emphasis on risk identification using sensitivity and uncertainty analysis.