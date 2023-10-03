Halliburton introduces new multilateral completion system

Halliburton has launched the FlexRite Selective Access multilateral completion system to address more complex and demanding well scenarios. Multilateral systems maximize reservoir contact, creating cost and time savings while also reducing the environmental footprint.

“Multilateral completions maximize recovery factors and improve well economics while reducing the operator’s environmental footprint. Operators want these benefits to include time savings with operational improvements, including fewer complex junctions and increased efficiency,” said David Loveless, VP of Halliburton Completion Tools.

“The FlexRite Selective Access system is a strategic product line expansion that increases the viable applications for multilateral well strategies and provides the benefits operators seek.”