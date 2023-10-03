Completing the WellInnovating While Drilling®NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Halliburton introduces new multilateral completion system

Oct 3, 2023
0 198 Less than a minute

Halliburton has launched the FlexRite Selective Access multilateral completion system to address more complex and demanding well scenarios. Multilateral systems maximize reservoir contact, creating cost and time savings while also reducing the environmental footprint.

“Multilateral completions maximize recovery factors and improve well economics while reducing the operator’s environmental footprint. Operators want these benefits to include time savings with operational improvements, including fewer complex junctions and increased efficiency,” said David Loveless, VP of Halliburton Completion Tools.

“The FlexRite Selective Access system is a strategic product line expansion that increases the viable applications for multilateral well strategies and provides the benefits operators seek.”

Oct 3, 2023
0 198 Less than a minute

Related Articles

SLB launches carbon storage screening and ranking solution

Oct 3, 2023

Neptune Energy begins drilling Ofelia appraisal well offshore Norway

Oct 3, 2023

SLB, Aker Solutions, Subsea7 finalize OneSubsea joint venture

Oct 2, 2023

Getech confirms geothermal potential for Angus Energy development

Oct 2, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button