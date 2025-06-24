Drilling Rigs & AutomationNews

SLB agrees to digital collaboration with Cactus Drilling

Jun 24, 2025
0 193 Less than a minute
SLB Announces Digital Collaboration With Cactus Drilling

SLB announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Cactus Drilling to expand the adoption of automated and autonomous drilling solutions.

Under the agreement, Cactus will build on its current use of SLB’s Precise automated drilling control systems by integrating DrillSync, SLB’s automated controls platform and software suite. These technologies will work together to improve drilling efficiency, increase equipment utilization and provide real-time data insights for better execution.

The agreement will also enable deployment of DrillOps, SLB’s AI-powered drilling automation and advisory solution, along with Neuro, which supports self-learning, autonomous directional drilling and geosteering capabilities.

Precise, DrillSync, DrillOps and Neuro are part of SLB’s portfolio of digital drilling technologies and services.

Jun 24, 2025
0 193 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Overcoming non-technical challenges key for Precision Drilling in installing robotics package in Canada

Jun 24, 2025

NOV pushes automation boundaries with deployment of robotics system on Canadian land rig

Jun 24, 2025
MDL supporting Saipem flex-lay campaigns in West Africa

MDL supporting Saipem flex-lay campaigns in West Africa

Jun 23, 2025
Petro-Victory commences drilling campaign in the Potiguar Basin

Petro-Victory commences drilling campaign in the Potiguar Basin

Jun 23, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button