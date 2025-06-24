SLB agrees to digital collaboration with Cactus Drilling

SLB announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Cactus Drilling to expand the adoption of automated and autonomous drilling solutions.

Under the agreement, Cactus will build on its current use of SLB’s Precise automated drilling control systems by integrating DrillSync, SLB’s automated controls platform and software suite. These technologies will work together to improve drilling efficiency, increase equipment utilization and provide real-time data insights for better execution.

The agreement will also enable deployment of DrillOps, SLB’s AI-powered drilling automation and advisory solution, along with Neuro, which supports self-learning, autonomous directional drilling and geosteering capabilities.

Precise, DrillSync, DrillOps and Neuro are part of SLB’s portfolio of digital drilling technologies and services.