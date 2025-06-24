Overcoming non-technical challenges key for Precision Drilling in installing robotics package in Canada

In working with NOV to install a robotics system on one of its land rigs in Canada, Precision Drilling faced several non-technical challenges. Specifically, the project emphasized the importance of tempering expectations on what the system could do, as well as the importance of securing strategic alignment with both the vendor and the operator early on in order to actualize ideas effectively. Speaking with DC from the 2025 IADC World Drilling Conference in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on 10 June, Robert Houston, VP of Operations at Precision Drilling, talked about these challenges, as well as how the technologies helped to impact multiple key performance indicators. Mr Houston also discussed potential performance gains that robotics systems in general can provide to drilling contractors.

