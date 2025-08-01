Innovating While Drilling®News

SLB acquires well intervention software company

Aug 1, 2025
0 142 Less than a minute
SLB Acquires Stimline Digital, a Leading Well Intervention Software Company

SLB acquired Stimline Digital, a cloud-based software company for the energy sector specializing in well intervention.

Stimline’s IDEX platform provides operators with a visualization canvas and collaborative environment to optimize the planning and execution of well intervention operations. IDEX enables operators to standardize digital workflows through all phases of interventions, from planning to real-time execution and post-job analysis. As part of SLB, IDEX will be integrated with SLB’s data environment.

Aug 1, 2025
0 142 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Energean invests in Irena gas field development offshore Croatia

Energean invests in Irena gas field development offshore Croatia

Aug 1, 2025
Eni starts production from Agogo IWH offshore Angola

Eni starts production from Agogo IWH offshore Angola

Aug 1, 2025
ReconAfrica prepares to spud Kavango West 1X well, Namibia

ReconAfrica’s Kavango West 1X well commences drilling

Aug 1, 2025

CNOOC brings Dongfang 1-1 gas field on stream

Jul 31, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button