SLB acquires well intervention software company

SLB acquired Stimline Digital, a cloud-based software company for the energy sector specializing in well intervention.

Stimline’s IDEX platform provides operators with a visualization canvas and collaborative environment to optimize the planning and execution of well intervention operations. IDEX enables operators to standardize digital workflows through all phases of interventions, from planning to real-time execution and post-job analysis. As part of SLB, IDEX will be integrated with SLB’s data environment.