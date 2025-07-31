People, Companies and Products

Blue Water secures contract for Noble Corp

Jul 31, 2025
Blue Water Suriname secures Rig Agency and Logistics contract for Noble

The Blue Water team in Suriname secured a Rig Agency and the Logistics & Shorebase support contract for Noble Corp’s operations in Block 52.

Located strategically off the coast of Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital, Block 52 spans an area of 4,749 sq km. The Noble Developer, a semisubmersible Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU), has embarked on an exploration campaign with wells Roystonea-2, Kiskadee-1 and Caiman-1.

Blue Water’s scope for Noble Corp includes customs brokerage, marine vessel agency including rig clearance, local logistics coordination, domestic transportation and local procurement support. The company is also providing international freight services for this campaign, ensuring seamless integration between global supply chains and local operations.

