ReconAfrica’s Kavango West 1X well commences drilling

ReconAfrica announced that the Kavango West 1X exploration well is currently drilling and provides a corporate update on ongoing operations. The Kavango West 1X exploration prospect spud on 31 July.

The well is planned to reach total depth (TD) of approximately 3,800 m by the end of November 2025 and is expected to penetrate over 1,500 m of Otavi carbonate reservoir section, which is the primary target of the Damara Fold Belt play. The prospect is a large structural fold identified on modern 2D seismic data, which extends over 22 km long by 3 km wide.

The company has identified over 19 prospects and four leads mapped in the Damara Fold Belt trend, with an additional 5 million acres captured in a recently executed Memorandum of Understanding in offsetting Angola.