SK Earthon, Murphy strike oil in Vietnam’s 15-1/05 Block

SK Earthon discovered crude oil at the Lac Da Hong-1X (Pink Camel) well, adjacent to the Lac Da Vang (Golden Camel) development, in Vietnam’s 15-1/05 Block. The oil production at the Golden Camel structure is scheduled to begin in Q2 2026.

This discovery marks SK Earthon’s second oil find in Vietnam in three months, following its January success in the 15-2/17 Block, where exploratory drilling confirmed oil reserves and achieved trial production.

Murphy Oil, the operator of the 15-1/05 Block, announced that crude oil had been discovered at the Pink Camel structure, located in the Cuu Long Basin off the southeastern coast of Vietnam. Murphy reported high-quality light crude with a trial production rate of 2,500 barrels per day.

According to Murphy, the exploratory drilling at the Pink Camel well revealed a 32-m oil column at a depth of approximately 4,100 m. The structure is situated just 5 km from the Golden Camel, which is currently under development.

SK Earthon has been involved in the development of the 15-1/05 Block since 2007 and holds a 25% stake in the block. Murphy Oil Corporation holds 40%, while Vietnam’s state-owned PetroVietnam Exploration Production (PVEP) owns the remaining 35%.