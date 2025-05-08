ConocoPhillips CFO Bill Bullock to retire after 39 years at company

ConocoPhillips announced that W.L. (Bill) Bullock, Executive VP and CFO, will retire from ConocoPhillips after 39 years of distinguished service. Andy O’Brien, currently Senior VP, Strategy, Commercial, Sustainability and Technology, will succeed Bill as CFO, effective 1 June 2025. Andy will also retain responsibility for Strategy, Commercial and Sustainability.

Bill began his career with Conoco in 1986 and held numerous engineering, operations, commercial and business development roles of increasing responsibility before joining the company’s executive leadership team in 2018 and becoming CFO in 2020.

“I want to thank Bill for his outstanding leadership, dedication and significant contributions over the course of his distinguished career at ConocoPhillips,” said Ryan Lance, Chairman and CEO. “Bill has contributed to virtually every area of our business, working in many locations across our global portfolio. I wish Bill the very best in retirement and look forward to Andy’s ongoing leadership as he assumes his new role.”