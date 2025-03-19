Sintana provides update for PEL 87

Sintana has delivered an update regarding developments associated with blocks 2713A and 2713B located in Namibia’s Orange Basin.

Significant prospectivity has been identified by the high-quality 6,593 sq km 3D seismic dataset that was fully funded by Woodside. Subsequent interpretation and evaluation has returned an inventory of intra-Saturn leads and prospects which are estimated to be consistent in size and scale to the discoveries made to date in the Orange Basin. Pancontinental, together with the Joint Venture partners, is continuing to mature and refine a growing inventory on PEL 87.

“The extensive dataset arising from the seismic acquisition campaign funded by Woodside, together with the continuing work to define and refine a significant inventory of leads and prospects, position the PEL 87 partners to expedite farm-in discussions,” said Robert Bose, CEO of Sintana. “PEL 87 is an integral part of our Orange Basin portfolio,” he added.