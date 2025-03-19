Petrobras reports results of exploratory well in Santos Basin

Petrobras has identified the presence of hydrocarbons in the Santos Basin pre-salt, in an exploratory well of Aram block. Well 4-BRSA-1395-SPS is located 245 km from the city of Santos-SP, at a water depth of 1,759 m.

The well is currently being drilled, and the hydrocarbon-bearing interval has been detected by means of wireline loggings, gas shows and fluid sampling, which will later be characterized by laboratory analysis. These data will make it possible to assess the potential and direct the next exploratory activities in the area. The consortium will continue the operations to fulfill the well’s drilling project up to the planned final depth and characterize the conditions of the reservoirs found.

Aram block is an important asset for exploring the pre-salt potential, particularly in the Santos Basin.