MOL discovers new oil field in Western Hungary

Mar 18, 2025
MOL has discovered a new oil field near Somogysámson in Western Hungary. During the exploration drilling carried out in December last year, oil was found at a depth of 1,250 m. According to the results, the well located in the Somogysámson-oilfield is able to produce 1,200 barrels per day.

The drilling of the new well in the Somogysámson oilfield, called Som-8, began on 25 November 2024, and was completed at Christmas after 33 days. Based on the well tests carried out through March 2025, the well is currently proven to be capable of producing 1,200 barrels of oil per day, which is transported by truck to the Danube Refinery in Százhalombatta.

