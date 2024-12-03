Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

OMV Petrom, NewMed Energy to explore Bulgarian offshore block

Dec 3, 2024
0 330 1 minute read
OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom has partnered with a subsidiary of NewMed Energy to advance exploration efforts in the Han Asparuh offshore block in Bulgaria. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in H1 2025, pending commercial conditions and approval of the Bulgarian relevant authorities.

OMV Petrom will transfer 50% interest in the project to NewMed Energy Balkan, while maintaining its role as operator. In exchange, NewMed Energy will bear a significant part of the costs of the exploration and appraisal operations.

Han Asparuh is an exploration block located in the western Black Sea in Bulgaria, south of the Neptun Deep block in Romania, and has an area of 13,712 sq km with water depths slightly below 2,000 m. Exploration activities started in 2012 and included geological and geophysical surveys and the drilling of three exploration wells. An extensive 3D seismic campaign was finalized in May 2020 to identify potential drilling targets.

Dec 3, 2024
0 330 1 minute read

Related Articles

CNOOC brings Jinzhou 23-2 project on-stream

Dec 4, 2024
Springfield E&P completes appraisal of Afina well offshore Ghana

Springfield E&P completes appraisal of Afina well offshore Ghana

Dec 3, 2024
sintana namibia orange basin

Sintana finishes second campaign in Namibia’s Orange Basin

Dec 3, 2024
Trillion Energy SASB Turkey

Trillion Energy re-completes wells in VS program

Dec 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button