Shell takes on Phase 3 Silvertip project in US Gulf of Mexico

Dec 13, 2024
Shell Offshore announced a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Phase 3 Silvertip project, which will deliver two wells to boost production at the Shell-operated Perdido spar in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The development concept for Phase 3 Silvertip includes two wells tied into existing subsea infrastructure. These wells are expected to collectively produce up to 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) at peak rates. First production is expected in 2026.

Perdido is a production spar in the US Gulf of Mexico, located within Alaminos Canyon, approximately 200 mi offshore south of Galveston, Texas in about 8,000 ft of water. Shell is operator of the Perdido Regional Host (PRH) and has 35% working interest (WI), with Chevron holding 37.5% WI, 3C Perdido Holdings 26.5% and BP 1% WI.

Current estimated recoverable resource volumes of Phase 3 Silvertip are 17 million boe. The estimate of resource volumes is currently classified as 2P under the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Resource Classification System.

ORLEN Upstream Norway has just completed appraisal drilling at the Sabina discovery, which has confirmed gas and condensate reserves of between 17 and 39 million barrels of oil equivalent. The discovery is located in license PL211CS in the Norwegian Sea, approximately 270 km north of Kristiansund. ORLEN Upstream Norway, together with its license partners: Harbour Energy, Aker BP and Petoro, successfully drilled a 4111 meter appraisal well confirming reserves, of which ORLEN has between 2.0 and 4.7 million boe. Earlier this year, the company drilled an appraisal well in the Adriana discovery, which is located in shallower geological structures in the same license. This drilling was also successful and confirmed natural gas and condensate resources of 28-43 million boe, including 3.3-5.1 million boe net to ORLEN.

