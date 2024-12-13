Shell takes on Phase 3 Silvertip project in US Gulf of Mexico

Shell Offshore announced a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Phase 3 Silvertip project, which will deliver two wells to boost production at the Shell-operated Perdido spar in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The development concept for Phase 3 Silvertip includes two wells tied into existing subsea infrastructure. These wells are expected to collectively produce up to 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) at peak rates. First production is expected in 2026.

Perdido is a production spar in the US Gulf of Mexico, located within Alaminos Canyon, approximately 200 mi offshore south of Galveston, Texas in about 8,000 ft of water. Shell is operator of the Perdido Regional Host (PRH) and has 35% working interest (WI), with Chevron holding 37.5% WI, 3C Perdido Holdings 26.5% and BP 1% WI.

Current estimated recoverable resource volumes of Phase 3 Silvertip are 17 million boe. The estimate of resource volumes is currently classified as 2P under the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Resource Classification System.