OGDCL makes gas/condensate discovery at Bettani02 (Slant) well

Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), the operator of Wali Exploration License with a 100% working interest, made a gas and condensate discovery in Samanasuk formation, an exploratory zone, at the Bettani-02 (Slant) well located in District Laki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Bettani-02 (Slant) well was spudded in as an appraisal well and drilled to a depth of 5,080 m into the Shinawari formation. During drilling, a 247-m-thick Samanasuk formation (exploratory effort) was penetrated. Cased Hole DST-1 was carried out, and the well flowed at a rate of 2.14 million standard cu ft per day of gas and 74 barrels of condensate per day on a 32/64” choke with a wellhead flowing pressure of 435 psi.

Based on initial testing results, the discovery marks the first-ever hydrocarbon find in Samanasuk formation within Wali Exploration License. This discovery has further extended the hydrocarbon play area in the southwestern part of Bannu Basin and de-risked the exploration potential of deeper reservoirs, for which OGDCL has formulated a comprehensive exploration program.