Shelf Drilling secures new contract with Equinor in Norway

Shelf Drilling announced that it has secured a contract for the Shelf Drilling Barsk jackup rig with Equinor for operations at the Sleipner Vest field located in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The firm term of the contract is two wells approximating to 270 days. The contract value for the firm period excluding certain integrated services is approximately $61 million.

The contract also includes options for two additional wells, and the planned start-up of operations is between May and July 2024.

“We appreciate the opportunity to establish a partnership with Equinor, and we are confident that this relationship will continue to grow and prosper in the future. At Shelf Drilling, we remain committed to safety and sustainability and look forward to delivering exceptional performance to Equinor on the Sleipner Vest project,” said David Mullen, Shelf Drilling CEO.