Equinor awards contract extension to Shelf Drilling offshore Norway

Shelf Drilling has secured a contract extension for its Barsk jackup with Equinor for operations at the Gudrun field in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The firm term of the extension is two wells with an estimated duration of 254 days in total. The contract extension also includes options for three wells at Gudrun.

The Shelf Drilling Barsk rig is scheduled for operations with Equinor at the Sleipner Vest field in May 2024 with an initial scope of two wells and an estimated duration of 270 days, with options for two wells. In conjunction with the extension, Equinor has also exercised the first option well at Sleipner Vest with an estimated minimum duration of 83 days. The contract value of the additional firm period, excluding certain integrated services, is approximately $81 million.

“We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Equinor with this important contract extension. We see this as a reflection of Equinor’s confidence in Shelf Drilling to deliver these challenging wells on both Sleipner Vest and Gudrun. We remain on track to commence our contract in May 2024 and are fully committed to providing safe and efficient operations to Equinor,” said David Mullen, CEO, Shelf Drilling.