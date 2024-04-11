Stena Drilling secures 1-well program offshore Morocco

Stena Drilling announced the award of a 1-well firm program for its Stena Forth harsh environment drillship, for Energean in Morocco. The campaign is slated for Q3 2024 and includes the flexibility to drill an additional option well in Morocco.

The Stena Forth will be deployed to execute the firm drilling program. This will be the third vessel in the Stena Drilling fleet that Energean has contracted with the Stena DrillMAX drillship and Stena IceMAX drillship having previously completed successful campaigns for Energean.

Stena has a proven track record of operating in Morocco, having drilled in the country previously with the Stena Don semisubmersible for Chariot.